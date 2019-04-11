Nipsey Hussle Memorial Delayed Due to Ticketing Issue

The Nipsey Hussle public memorial at the Staples Center in Los Angeles was delayed Thursday morning due to a ticketing issue.

CBS Los Angeles reported the news just as the memorial service was scheduled to get started.

It appears as if the service began shortly after crowds began to develop outside of the Staples Center.

A last minute rush of mourners attending today’s service caused congestion and brief delays at entrances around Staples Center. We assisted organizers & worked diligently to ensure all attendees entered the venue safely, and the Nipsey Hussle Celebration of Life is now underway. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 11, 2019

The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted at 11:38 a.m. PT that a “last minute rush of mourners attending today’s service caused congestion and brief delays at entrances around Staples Center. We assisted organizers & worked diligently to ensure all attendees entered the venue safely, and the Nipsey Hussle Celebration of Life is now underway.”

In a letter from former President Barack Obama, Karen Civil read that, “Nipsey saw potential, he saw hope, he saw a community, that even from its flaws taught him to always keep going.”

“Nipsey saw potential, he saw hope, he saw a community, that even from its flaws taught him to always keep going.” Karen Civil reads a letter from former President Barack Obama #NipseyHussle https://t.co/hA9XI8Oq2b pic.twitter.com/OvdSStQy9H — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) April 11, 2019

Traffic delays also contributed to congestion around the downtown venue where Hussle friends, family and fans are gathering to celebrate the life of the 33-year-old rapper who was gunned down outside his clothing store nearly two weeks ago.

Doors opened at the venue at 8 a.m. PT, which was slated to begin at 10 a.m. Cameras — including cellphones — are not allowed inside the event, nor are alcoholic beverages.

Immediately following the service, a 25.5-mile funeral procession will reportedly wind its way through Inglewood, South Los Angeles and Watts. The route will start in Exposition Park and pass USC, Hussle’s childhood home and The Marathon Clothing store before ending at the Angelus Funeral Home.

Hussle will be buried at Forest Lawn cemetery.

Street closures are planned for during the procession route, according to the Los Angeles Department of Transportation.

Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was shot and killed in front of his clothing store on Sunday, March 31. A gang member, 29-year-old Eric Holder, has been charged with Hussle’s murder. Police say the two had a dispute before the shooting. Hussle’s final post on social media referenced “powerful enemies.”

Hussle is survived by his longtime girlfriend Lauren London and their 2-year-old son, Kross. He is also survived by daughter Emani from a previous relationship.

Photo credit: ROBYN BECK / Contributor / Getty