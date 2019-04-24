Nikki Bella Reveals Former ‘DWTS’ Partner Artem Chigvintsev Is an ‘Amazing Lover’

Nikki Bella already told fans that Artem Chigvinstev is a good kisser, and now she’s spilling even more intimate details.

“He’s an amazing cook, he’s an amazing lover,” Bella told her twin sister, Brie Bella, on Wednesday’s episode of The Bellas Podcast. “He does work around the house.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

But that doesn’t mean she’s ready for an exclusive label with her former Dancing With the Stars partner.

“So, he’s your boyfriend?” Brie interjected.

“No… Because I’m not ready,” Bella replied.

Bella and Chigvinstev began seeing each other in January, nine months after she called off her wedding to former fiancé John Cena.

Even though she maintained her declaration that the two aren’t officially together, she did gush over Chigvinstev’s “graceful legs.”

“I had to borrow sweatpants one time, I almost lit them on fire I was so embarrassed,” she said. “They were baggy on him and on me it looked like skinny jeans. I was like ‘What the F? This is not cool.’ And can you imagine, when I’m on top? I’m gonna save that for a whole other episode. Thighs galore, girl.”

Earlier this month, the wrestler told referred to their romance as “dating heavy.”

“Like, I only stay the night at his house,” she told Us Weekly. “But I don’t like the titles ‘boyfriend and girlfriend.’ It freaks me out.”

However, she did say she’d be “bothered” if she found out Chigvinstev was seeing other people. “I am at a different place, so I might actually be like ‘OK, this is not meant to be. Next,’” she said.

The two attended DWTS power couple Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson‘s wedding together last week. “I was Artem’s date. It was beautiful. It was so intimate, beautiful, fun,” Bella told Brie on the podcast. “[The first dance] was just them dancing normal. You could just see the love in their eyes.”

Chmerkovskiy and Johnson wed at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes and said their vows under a chuppah covered in Tibet roses, ranunculus, astilbe, lisianthus, garden roses and peonies.

After Cena was spotted holding hands with Shay Shariatzadeh in Canada earlier this month, Bella reacted to the news of her ex-fiancé moving on.

“He’s one of the people, besides you, Brie, who’s made me an amazing person,” Bella said on an episode of the podcast this month. “But because of how sad and how much I hurt him, when I saw the big smile on his face, I felt happy for him,” Bella said. “I am very happy for him. As long as John is happy, I’m happy.”

“He and I had talked about it. That’s the other thing. It’s like, maybe that’s why it didn’t hurt me,” she said. “I think I was just really curious to see who he was going on dinner dates with, which, you know, they’ll never be like ours. Just kidding!”