Nicki Minaj Speaks Out On Manchester Terror Attack: ‘We Don’t Operate In Fear’

Nicki Minaj has commented on the Manchester terror attack that left 22 people dead and 59 injured.

TMZ caught up with the “Super Bass” rapper at the airport, and she had a powerful message when asked if she had any fears about holding arena concerts.

“We don’t operate in fear,” she told the paparazzi.”I love the people of the U.K., and I’m devastated by the news. It’s heartbreaking.”

She even one upped the interviewer by declaring she intends to perform in Manchester in 2018.

“Of course I’m gonna perform for my Manchester fans,” she said. “They deserve it. I will go there in 2018.”

She also took a second to send a message to Ariana Grande. Grande was performing at Manchester Arena, the site of the bombing, when the attack occurred.

“Ariana’s my sister and I love her,” she said.

Minaj’s statements echo the tweet she sent out on Tuesday offering her condolences to those affected by the tragedy.

“My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I’m so sorry to hear this,” she wrote.

My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I’m so sorry to hear this — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017

Minaj is the latest celebrity to speak out about the attack, which was carried out by a suicide bomber. Salma Hayak, Ariel Winter and Kim Kardashian are just a few of the celebs that have commented on the matter.

Grande herself tweeted about the bombing shortly after it happened. She has also postponed her tour for the time being.

“broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words,” she said.

