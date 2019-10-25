Nick Jonas Groped Onstage by Fan During Jonas Brothers Concert

The Jonas Brothers stopped by Los Angeles on Oct. 21 for a show on their Happiness Begins Tour, where one fan behaved inappropriately toward Nick Jonas during the concert and attempted to grope him during the trio’s set.

WTF😠🤬 this is very disrespectful!! pic.twitter.com/he2KGmm2qS — Nick Jonas FAN 🍭🆒 (@NickJDaily) October 22, 2019

A video from the concert shows Jonas standing near the edge of a small walkway along with brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas when a fan behind him continually rubbed his leg and attempted to grab his backside. Security attempted to stop her but she continued, with Nick eventually turning around and looking at her and possibly saying something.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After the video was posted on Twitter, many fans came to Nick’s defense, pointing out that this type of behavior is never okay no matter the circumstances or the person.

“This is honestly so hard to watch,” one person wrote. “Can they not get it through their heads that Nick is clearly uncomfortable as he turns back to look at them and tried to swat their hand away? Ugh, this is not how you should treat them. Theyre people just like us who don’t need to feel violated.”

“They need to stop touching him PERIOD!” another tweet exclaimed. “This is disgusting,” read a third.

“Feels like some people forget about consent when it’s not them who are getting touched by random people,” someone else pointed out. “This probably ruined his whole night. It’s never okay to sexually assault someone, let alone in front of literally thousands of people??” one fan added.

The Jonas Brothers’ tour will continue in North America and Europe through February 2020, just in time for Nick to step into his new gig as a coach of The Voice for Season 18. Nick recently revealed the news during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he received video message from his fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

Clarkson and Legend both offered to make alliances with Nick in an effort to take down Shelton, who had made a point of Nick’s age in his video.

“Well the cat’s out of the bag. I am so excited about this,” Nick said. “I will be joining as one of the new coaches of The Voice… just to be clear, Blake I’m going to kick your a— and I think Kelly’s point about joining an alliance might make sense. John, I love you but we got to have a side conversation.”

“As weird as it is, Blake, that I’m so young,” the 27-year-old added, “It’s exciting to now have a 20-year career.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Daniel Knighton