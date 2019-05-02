‘NCIS’ Star Pauley Perrette Snaps Photo of Giant Mosquito and Asks Fans What It’s Doing in Her Fridge

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette is turning to Twitter to help identify a massive insect chilling out in her refrigerator.

Perrette, who portrayed the eccentric Abby Scuito for 15 seasons of the popular NBC crime drama before her exit in 2018, took to Twitter on Thursday, April 25 with a desperate plea for help from fans after a giant insect ended up in her home.

Sharing a photo of a six-legged insect which appeared to resemble a massive mosquito, the actress asked fans to help her identify just exactly what it was and what it could be doing in her refrigerator.

Who is this guy and what is he doing in my refrigerator? pic.twitter.com/DRBEWCnnQv — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) April 26, 2019

Perrette’s fans were eager to put their sleuthing skills to the test, many quickly burying themselves in research to identify the curious creature that had opted to spend a few cooling hours in the unusual location.

“That’s a crane fly, often incorrectly called a Mosquito Hawk,” one person came to the rescue with answers. “They don’t actually eat mosquitos. Most adult crane flies don’t eat anything at all. They emerge, mate and and soon die.”

“I think that’s a ‘Crane Fly’, considered beneficial in the garden. I don’t know what his post in your fridge does though. (ask him (her) if they wouldn’t be happier outside.?) then let them out when they figure it out,” another agreed. “Actually, from what I remember, they actually help other insects learn to fly.”

“That’s Josh,” another fan joked. “Pisces. Sports fan, but only of individual sports, not team-based ones. Huge Phish head. Occasional pot smoker. Former stamp collector. Doctoral candidate still working on his disertation (sic). Not a fan of radishes.”

Many more were too shocked by the insect and too eager with puns to help identify it or theorize why it had opted to make a home in the fridge.

“Go into character, Abby would figure it out,” one person suggested before they answer had been found.

“Looks like he/she is looking for a snack. Bet you never guessed those little arms were strong enough to open a fridge!” another joked.

Thankfully, Perrette later revealed that she had managed to safely remove the creature from her refrigerator.

“I got him out safely!” she announced in an update. “He’s somewhere in my house but safe. He’s SO BEAUTIFUL!”