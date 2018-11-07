‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Reveals Election Day Message

Actress Pauley Perrette had a bipartisan positive message after election day.

The former NCIS cast member took to Twitter on Tuesday, as the whole country watched midterm election results pour in. Perrette has taken a strong stance against President Donald Trump and the Republican party on social media, but on Tuesday she had a light-hearted message that everyone could get behind.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The great news is, no matter what, no more political ads after today,” she joked. “Something we can all be grateful for.”

And no more robocalls or political surveys. — Carol Fitzpatrick (@CarFitzpatrick) November 6, 2018



Perrette was not the only one with this observation. Americans all along the political spectrum celebrated the end of the cloying ad season on Wednesday. Social media was filled with celebratory GIFs and sardonic jokes about the other types of commercials that would now fill the air time.

“And no more robocalls or political surveys,” one person responded to Perrette.

“As a mail carrier, I am extremely grateful for this fact!” wrote another. “They’ll be one or two more bundles of late ads and then sweet, sweet relief. Unfortunately Xmas catalogues are already picking up. Who the hell uses catalogues anymore, anyways? Lol.”

We can only hope, but unfortunately they’ll probably start the 2020 campaign ads by tomorrow. — Larry Sadler (@GhostofGrey) November 6, 2018



“We can only hope,” mused a third person, “but unfortunately they’ll probably start the 2020 campaign ads by tomorrow.”

The 2018 midterm elections were more intense than perhaps any other midterm race in living memory for the majority of the country. With Americans more divided over politics than ever, there was a lot of focus on these elections — both for those looking to defend the president’s authority and those looking to dilute it with Democratic influence.

On Wednesday, the implications of the race became more clear than ever as the Trump administration reacted to the Democrats winning the majority in the House of Representatives. After a contentious press conference in the White House, President Trump announced that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had resigned at his request.

“We are pleased to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States,” he wrote. “He will serve our Country well.”

“We thank Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his service, and wish him well! A permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date,” he concluded.

….We thank Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his service, and wish him well! A permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018



As many have now pointed out, Whitaker has publicly condemned the Special Counsel investigation, claiming that it has over-reached in its mandate. With the Democrats now poised to issue new subpoenas and drive the investigation forward, some believe Whitaker was pulled up to his new position in preparation for a legal battle.