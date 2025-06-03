NBC Sports Anchor Exits: ‘It’s Time to Say Goodbye’

One NBC sports anchor has signed off after three years working in Odessa, Texas.

Reporter Jenna Elique, former anchor at KWES-NBC (also known as NewsWest 9) appeared on air for the last time on May 5.

“PERSONAL NEWS: Today is my last day at NewsWest 9. I’ve been blessed to serve the Permian Basin sports community for nearly three years, but it’s time to say goodbye,” she wrote on Twitter/X.

Two days later, the Syracuse alum posted a clip of her TV departure from the station on Twitter/X.

“Signing off! Monday was my last day at NewsWest 9 after almost three years as the weekday Sports Anchor,” she wrote. “I’m so thankful for everyone I met along the way and for this welcoming community that has become a second home. Thank you, West Texas!”

Elique joined KWES-NBC in July 2022 as a sports anchor and multimedia journalist. Currently, she has not announced her next move or if she will stay in the field of sports journalism.