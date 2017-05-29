Miley Cyrus Poses With Johnny Cash (Kind Of)

One of Miley Cyrus‘ Instagram posts from this past weekend shows her posing with the “Man in Black” himself Johnny Cash. More accurately, the 24-year-old pop superstar posed beside a mural of the late “Ring of Fire” singer.

💲 I ❤️ you Johnny! 💲 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 27, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

The image shows Miley Cyrus sporting a bright red t-shirt, Daisy Duke shorts, and cowboy boots. She was pictured while kneeling down next to a mural of iconic musician Johnny Cash.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The “Malibu” songstress shared the photo with the caption: “I [heart] you Johnny!” The pic was a smash hit with Miley’s followers as they showered the post with more than 969k likes and 2k comments.

Up Next: Miley Cyrus Says Manchester Has ‘Really Been An Eyeopener’

Last week, Cyrus made an appearance on the Today show. She joined the show to perform her hit song “Malibu,” which was penned for her Hunger Games actor beau Liam Hemsworth. While on the show, Miley also spoke out about the Manchester terror attack. After the bombing at Ariana Grande’s concert, Miley Cyrus explained how the incident has impacted her outlook.

“I’m someone that, I don’t like a lot of people around. I don’t usually have the team and crew around me,” she said. “I like to lay really low-key. So, now I realize that I need to know that I’m around a lot of people and to protect myself and protect everyone that’s here. I take that more seriously. It’s really been an eye opener.”

Miley concluded by saying, “For my friend Ariana, it’s just beyond me. I can’t wait until I get a second and I can give her a big hug.”

More: Miley Cyrus Takes To Social Media With Messages For ‘Good Friend’ Ariana Grande

The former Hannah Montana star also took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt post to her fellow musician friend Ariana Grande.

Cyrus shared the photo with the caption: “Wishing I could give my friend @arianagrande a great big hug right now… love love love you. So sorry you had to be apart of such a tragic event!My most sincere condolences to anyone and everyone affected by this horrific attack! All I can do is send as much HOPE and PEACE your way! This MUST end! No more war …. no more innocent lives taken …. L-O-V-E.”

[H/T Instagram: Miley Cyrus]