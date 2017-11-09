Miley Cyrus Faces Backlash for Gun Control Rant

Miley Cyrus is facing some heat for her recent political posts on social media. The 24-year-old singer took to Instagram this week to express her dismay about gun laws following Sunday’s mass shooting at a church in Texas.

Cyrus shared two passionate posts on Monday, the first of which about gun control. While many of her followers applauded her views on the subject, many others criticized her for “rambling.”

“You’re an idiot. Get off your soap box, your rambling doesn’t make sense to anyone with a brain that uses logic. That is all,” one person wrote.

Others even said that she was ruining the minds of her young fans.

“I mean you speak of this but, ruin the minds of the young fans that watched you come on stage dressed in hardly anything and waving d–dos. Your [sic] suppose [sic] to be a role model and you use [sic] to be,” someone wrote.

Others criticized her specific views on gun control.

“We have plenty of gun laws in place, gun control is not the answer. It would not have stopped this deranged democrat from committing this atrocity,” one person wrote.

“Miley…he was shot and stopped by a man who had and owned a gun legally. He may have saved lives. But I️ guess that doesn’t fit your liberal agenda,” someone else said.

In her other political post, Cyrus went on a less-cohesive rant that touched on topics including President Donald Trump, race, gender and more.

Like the first political rant, many fans praised the Voice judge for her views, but many others denounced her for using her platform as a “soapbox.”

“Wtf. You are a singer not a politician. I have strong political views but I don’t wrote novels on instagram. Who do you think you are??” someone wrote.

“It’s pitiful you, a celebrity who, sadly, people admire, are using this heinous tragedy to promote your own ridiculous political agenda. I️ only pray your followers actually do some of their own thinking without your, and the media’s, brainwashing and can come to their own LOGICAL and fact driven conclusion. Not emotionally or agenda driven,” another said.

Others were more succinct in their criticisms: “I thought you were moving to Canada,” one person wrote.

