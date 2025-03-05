Michelle Trachtenberg Was Reportedly Thrown ‘Curveballs With Her Health’ Ahead of Her Death

Michelle Trachtenberg had been struggling with her health in the years before her shocking death at the age of 39 on Feb. 26.

After the Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl alum’s unexpected passing, longtime friends and colleagues told Us Weekly that news that she had been recovering from a liver transplant at the time of her death was not unexpected.

“She was very open with those close to her about having the transplant,” one friend told the outlet, “but she never went into detail.” Despite her assurance in a 2024 Instagram post that she was “happy and healthy” amid fans’ concerns about her changing appearance, one insider revealed that she had spent a prolonged period in the hospital and had been released early this year.

“The last time I saw her, something felt off,” said one industry insider. “You could sense something was going on. She was really frail and had been sick for a while.” Another longtime friend explained that the Harriet the Spy star had “back problems” as well as “bone problems” and had also fallen “a few times.”

“Whenever we spoke, there was something medically wrong,” noted the friend. Another source close to the situation continued, “Michelle was thrown a lot of curveballs with her health, but she did her best not to let it get her down.”

British photographer and journalist Amanda de Cadenet also revealed Trachtenberg’s medical issues in a Feb. 26 Instagram post, writing, “Sweetheart Michelle. What sad news this morning to wake up to. It feels weird and awful to be posting this, but I want to acknowledge your death because I cared about you.”

De Cadenet continued in a since-deleted caption segment, “Seeing your face from the hospital bed when we FaceTimed recently, even though you did not look like you, your sweetness and humor were still alive,” adding, “I will not share the details of our conversations over the last 6 months. But you knew that death was a high possibility.” She concluded, “I am only sorry that the outcome was not a better one. Wishing you a peaceful transition sweet friend and may your spirit finally rest.”

After Trachtenberg was found unconscious and unresponsive in her New York apartment by her mother, the New York Police Department said there was no suspicion of criminal activity or foul play. On Feb. 27, the Ice Princess star’s cause of death was ruled “undetermined” by the medical examiner after her family declined an autopsy.