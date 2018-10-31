Megyn Kelly Reportedly Requests $10 Million in Exchange for NBC Confidentiality Agreement

Megyn Kelly has reportedly requested a $10 million confidentiality deal after her exit from NBC amid settlement negotiations, TMZ reports.

NBC reportedly offered Kelly $38 million, which would represent the amount owed to the Megyn Kelly Today host in her contract, with the network attaching a confidentiality agreement to the deal.

Kelly’s lawyer allegedly said that the talk show host would agree to sign for an additional $10 million, though NBC has reportedly rejected the offer. Kelly had been earning around $25 million per year and was just over one year into her contract with the network.

Settlement negotiations are ongoing.

Kelly was reportedly ousted at the network after she made comments on Megyn Kelly Today wondering why it was considered racist to wear blackface on Halloween.

“Because you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface on Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween,” she said while speaking with a panel. “Back when I was a kid that was OK, as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character.”

The next day, Kelly issued a tearful apology before it was announced that the show would air in reruns for the rest of the week. NBC later confirmed that the show would not be returning to the air.

“Megyn Kelly Today is not returning,” an NBC spokesperson told USA TODAY. “Next week, the 9 a.m. hour will be hosted by other TODAY co-anchors.”

After Kelly’s comments, several other hosts addressed her words, including TODAY anchor Al Roker.

“Look, the fact is, while she apologized to the staff, she owes a bigger apology to folks of color around the country,” Roker said on air during last week. “Because this is a history going back to the 1830s minstrel shows to demean and denigrate a race — it wasn’t right.”

A source told Us Weekly that TODAY anchor Savannah Guthrie was “disgusted” by Kelly’s remarks.

“Savannah was disgusted,” the source said. “She feels Megyn has done significant damage to the viewers because so many were alienated.”

“Savannah wants TODAY to not be the news,” the insider added. “She feels bad for Megyn for losing her job, but this is bigger than that.”

The source added that TODAY anchor Hoda Kotb was also disappointed that home audiences witnessed the moment.

“She’s saddened that anyone at home saw that moment on TV,” the source said. “It was unacceptable.”

