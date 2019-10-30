Meghan Markle’s Estranged Sister Samantha Blasts Duchess With Scathing Rant: ‘She Knew Exactly What She Was Doing’

Just when fans thought Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle‘s half-sister Samantha Markle may have been done venting to the public about her frustrations regarding Markle, she’s back for more. With hardly any sympathy, Samantha is telling the public that her sister “knew exactly what she was doing” when she chose to marry Prince Harry and doesn’t feel sorry for her regarding the public scrutiny. After the Royal Family member’s sister watched Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, she opened up to Inside Edition on her thoughts regarding Markle’s struggle with the British, media finding it to be “ludicrous” how Markle could complain about her new lifestyle.

“I think it is really ludicrous that someone who is escorted around the world by millions of dollars worth of security on private jets as a millionaire could ever complain about anything,” Samantha said as a response to Markle revealing that her friends warned her not to marry Harry.

“She knew exactly what she was doing, so, hey you got what you wanted,” Samantha continued.

Her thoughts continued after the Duchess told a news anchor, “Not many people will have asked if I’m OK. But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

“Look, any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable,” she added. “And so that was made really challenging, and then, when you have a newborn, you know?”

Her sisters response was anything but sympathetic, saying, “For her to have the audacity to say something like, ‘It is nice to know if someone wants to know if I am OK.’ I thought, ‘Wow, did you ever ask dad if he was OK during two heart attacks?’

When Samantha was approached with the thought, “Some people say, ‘Why are you being so mean to her?’” she responded with, “Telling the truth is not being mean.”

While she didn’t have many nice things to say about her sister, she did have a couple sweet words for her nephew.

“He is adorable,” she said as a response to seeing Archie for the first time in the documentary. “He looks like Harry.”

The sisters haven’t spoken in several years, but as soon as Markle became associated with the royals, her sister quickly rushed to the limelight. Since Markle got engaged to Harry, her sister hasn’t had very many nice things to say about her family member since Markle quickly cut off all communication with them.

Their father, Thomas Markle was supposed to walk his daughter down the aisle on her special day, but unfortunately suffered a heart attack and was unable to make it. Since then, Markle has not spoken of her family in the public eye as they’ve continued to fight for communication with Markle and the rest of the royal family.