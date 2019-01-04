How Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Follow in the Footsteps of Another Royal When She Gives Birth

Meghan Markle has made it clear from day one of entering the Royal Family, that she intends on creating her own path instead of following the one Kate Middleton already paved — and the birth of her baby will be no different.

However, according to a report from Vanity Fair, Markle will be following in the footsteps of another royal when it comes time to give birth to her first child with husband, Prince Harry.

In years past, the public has watched Middleton introduce Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to the world shortly after their births at St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London. However, towards the end of November, the public was made aware that Markle and Prince Harry would be moving to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, which is over an hour drive to the royal birthing suite, and 20 miles away from their current living space at Kensington Palace.

The move has sparked rumors that the soon-to-be parents were feuding with their family, Prince William and Middleton. But with their move in place — which will be closer to their child’s birth date — this is just one of many reasons that prove this couple is doing things their own way, and slims down the chances of a Lindo Wing birth for the couple.

If Markle chooses a shorter drive to the hospital on the big day, Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey is about a 15-mile drive from her new home with Harry, which to some would make more sense logistically speaking.

If this alleged direction is what the former actress wants, she wouldn’t be following in Middleton’s footsteps, but rather Prince Edward’s wife, Sophie Wessex, who gave birth to her children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn at Frimley.

There was also speculation at the end of last year, towards December, that the new Duchess was interested in a home birth. Whether she chooses a home birth or one at a different location outside of St. Mary’s Hospital, it’s still a huge break in royal tradition. Princess Diana gave birth to Prince William and Harry there, and immediately after she and Prince Charles were photographed with their newborns outside of the famous medical building.

Whichever road she decides to take, it’s already been made clear that she will always have her mother, Doria Ragland’s support.

“Doria plans to be around a lot when the baby arrives, and there are plans for her to have a dedicated space at their home,” a source previously said. “She wants to be on hand to help Meghan and Harry with the baby. Doria will be involved and if she’s involved she will be encouraging Meg to for a natural birth.”

A set date birth date has not been made public yet, but the Royals have announced that they’re expecting their baby to arrive in the spring.

