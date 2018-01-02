Meghan Markle Wants Mom to Walk Her Down the Aisle

Meghan Markle is breaking tradition and wants her mother to be the one to walk her down the aisle.

According to a source close to the Suits actress and Prince Harry, the royal couple is planning to shake up a few wedding traditions when they say “I do” in May, including who will be the one to give the 36-year-old away.

“I’ve heard that Meghan wants her mother to walk her down the aisle, which would be a sweet moment,” the insider told Us Weekly.



The source also teased that the couple, whose romance has been described as “refreshingly modern” by a Palace source, will be making the day about themselves and that the wedding will be full of “unconventional surprises.”

“With the wedding, they both want to do things their way. While they will always be mindful of traditions and the views of their elders, the day is ultimately about them and what they want to do,” the insider said. “The day of the wedding itself will certainly hold a few unconventional surprises. Don’t expect a royal wedding by numbers. They want to involve their friends and family in as much as possible throughout the day.”

The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017

News that Prince Harry and Markle were headed down the aisle broke on Nov. 27 when Clarence House announced the engagement in a statement.

“His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family,” the statement read in part. “Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents.”

The couple, who have been publicly dating since October 2016, will marry at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.