Meghan Markle Reportedly Helped Prince Harry Quit Smoking

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle both looked to be in fantastic shape for the royal wedding back on May 19. According to a source at PEOPLE, Harry has Markle to thank for helping him get there.

The source claims Markle helped Harry revamp his diet and exercise routine to get into top shape for the big day. She even convinced him to kick the habit of smoking cigarettes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Harry has lost weight, started a healthier diet and even gave up smoking cigarettes,” the source said. “They both felt amazing leading up to the wedding. And he couldn’t have done it without her support.”

Markle is well-known for having a semi-vegan diet and is a big fan of yoga. Both she and Harry teamed with a Royal Family nutritional adviser Gabriela Peacock for advice on diet and supplements.

“Meghan is a beautiful influence on Harry,” the source said. “They both worked hard to be the healthiest they could be before they got married.”

The wedding took place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, followed by a lunch reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth at the castle and an evening reception at the Frogmore House.

Some of the couple’s famous friends who were in attendance included David and Victoria Beckham, Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra, George and Amal Clooney, Tom Hady, Idris Elba and the cast of Markle’s former show Suits.

The only member of Markle’s immediate family in attendance was her mother, Doria Ragland. Her father, Thomas Markle Sr., suffered a heart attack just over a week before the ceremony and opted to stay in the U.S., though he did manage to watch the wedding on television.

“The service was beautiful, and its history,” Thomas said in a TMZ interview. “I will always regret not being able to be there and not being able to hold my daughter’s hand.”

“My baby girl is a duchess, and I love her so much,” he added. “When you watch your child get married, every thought goes through your mind, every memory from the first day she was born, the first time I held her.”

Meanwhile Markle’s half-sister Samantha Markle spoke with British tabloid The Sun and pleaded for Markle to focus on helping reunite their divorced family, calling it a “moral obligation.”

“I watched the bishop talk about love and unity and forgiveness and I hoped it would strike a chord within Meghan,” Samantha told the tabloid. “So if that was real and if I were to define a principle to all of this then it would be that we all just work for a peaceful resolution and reunion as a family. I feel a religious and moral obligation to be open to her and not be vindictive or isolating or hurt.”

Photo: Getty Images/Mark Cuthbert