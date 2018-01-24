Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Their Matchmaker

Prince Harry and Suits actress Meghan Markle made major waves back in September when they announced their royal engagment. After months of speculation, we now know who set them up together.

E! News reported on Wednesday that the matchmaker for the two lovebirds is Harry’s childhood friend, Violet von Westenholz.

“Her dad is a baron and very close to Prince Charles and she’s been in Harry’s trusted inner circle of friends for years,” the site reported. “Her younger sister, Victoria, was once even touted as a possible girlfriend for Harry among the society elite in London, but Violet had become a confidante for Harry when it came to matters of the heart.”

The two met back in 2016 on a blind date set up by von Westenholz.

“Harry was having a really hard time finding anyone,” a source told E! News. “It’s hard enough finding someone new to date. He can hardly go on Tinder or a dating app like normal people, but to meet someone that you actually connect with, that was proving to be almost impossible. It was something he had confided in his closest friends about; he was ready to meet someone but it was so hard to actually find the right person.”

Markle and von Westenholz met through the von Westenholz’s public relations work with Ralph Lauren.

“Meghan had been a part of the London social scene for a while and had slotted into the high society set really easily,” the source claimed. “And so when Harry told Violet he was having trouble finding someone, Violet said she might just have the perfect girl for him.”

Markle began her acting career back in 2002 and rose to prominence in 2011 as Rachel Zane, a recurring character on the USA Network show Suits. The couple are set to wed in May.

“Harry just knew immediately, from the moment he spent time with Meghan, that he wanted to be with her,” the source told E! “It’s a simple case of meeting the right girl at the right time.”