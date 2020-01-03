Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Aid Couple Trying to Take Selfie on Canadian Hike

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are truly the people’s royals, stopping during a hike in Canada this week to help a couple trying to take a selfie. Iliya Pavlovic and Asymina Kantorowicz told CTV News Vancouver Island that they were taking photos of themselves with their selfie stick after eating in Vancouver Island’s Horth Hill Regional Park on Wednesday afternoon when a woman approached them and offered to help.

“We noticed a group was standing nearby and they had two dogs, one of which was approaching us,” Kantorowicz said. “She starts asking if we want her to take a photo for us. We said sure. I didn’t see who she was at that time.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kantorowicz explained that she recognized a member of the woman’s group as Abigail Spencer, who starred alongside Markle on the USA drama Suits. After she recognized Spencer, Kantorowicz realized that it was Markle who had asked to take her photo.

“I froze up. I actually couldn’t believe who it was. Then I looked over to the side and that’s when I realized Prince Harry was standing there,” she said. “I kept looking back and forth like, ‘Is this actually happening?’”

“In that moment the only thing I could think to say, ‘There’s only so much that selfie sticks can do,’” Kantorowicz added. “She laughed and responded with something like, ‘We’ll have to do better,’ and then Harry said, ‘No pressure.’”

The Duchess of Sussex took three photos of Pavlovic and Kantorowicz, who said Markle was “super friendly.”

“She handed the phone back and said, ‘Happy New Year!’ and we said, ‘Thanks and happy New Year!” Kantorowicz said. “Then we kind of turned to each other laughed and said, ‘Did that just happen?’ I still can’t believe it. It feels like a dream.”

“We didn’t want to make a big deal of it,” she added. “We hope they’re enjoying their family trip to the island.”

Markle and Harry are currently in the Great White North with their 7-month-old son, Archie Harrison, where they spend the holidays with Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland. They previously spent Thanksgiving with Ragland in the United States, beginning a six-week break from their royal duties. According to CTV News, residents in the area have reported running into the Sussexes on various hiking trails since before Christmas.

Prior to moving to London to live with Harry, Markle lived in Canada for several years while filming Suits.

Photo Credit: Getty / WPA Pool