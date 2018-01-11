Meghan Markle Preps for Royal Wedding With Tough Diet and Workout Routine

Meghan Markle is just four months from tying the knot with Prince Harry, and in preparation for the royal wedding, she’s putting herself through a tough diet and vigorous workout routine.

According to E! News, the royal-to-be is getting ready for all eyes to be on her when she says “I do” at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. In preparation of officially becoming a duchess, Markle, who has always put staying in shape as a priority, is reportedly taking to a tougher health and fitness regimen.

One staple of her workout regimen is jogging, and while the Suits actress used to be able to take strolls with her best friend in Toronto and hit the trails in public, lurking paparazzi have made it a bit more difficult. Now, an indoor treadmill has become her friend.

It is also alleged that Markle watches and follows along to workouts online while in the peace and quiet of Kensington Palace.

“[I] do little 15-minute increments… Just find those little bits of time that help, and at the end of the day, you’ve had a full workout,” she explained.

The soon-to-be princess also partakes in yoga and pilates sessions, allegedly making secret visits to a yoga studio near Kensington Palace.

As for her diet, a source said that Markle is a fan of green juices acai bowls.

“She is incredibly health conscious and very aware of what type of food she’s putting in her body,” the source said.

The prince and the actress’ engagement was officially announced by Clarence House on Nov. 27.

The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017

“His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents,” the announcement read.

The couple began dating after a mutual friend set them up on a blind date. The relationship quickly blossomed into something more, and after only two dates, the Prince invited the American actress to join him on holiday in Botswana, a moment that has been commemorated in the engagement ring that Harry designed himself, which features a center stone from Botswana flanked by two smaller stones from Princes Diana’s collection.