Meghan Markle’s New Royal Life Details Revealed

Meghan Markle has officially been a duchess for less than one month, but the former Suits star is already settling into royal life.

A source told PEOPLE that Markle is excited to begin work as an activist, explaining that the 36-year-old is "not going to want to be a quiet princess and simply open hospitals or cut ribbons."

Lorraine Heggessey, chief executive officer of the Royal Foundation, added that Markle will likely focus on issues concerning "young women and teenage girls."

"She is familiarizing herself with the landscape in this country," Heggessey added. "She's meeting groups and wants to do that privately so she can get to know people."

The new Duchess of Sussex attended her first official royal engagement days after the wedding when she and husband Prince Harry made their way to Prince Charles' birthday party. She will next appear alongside the entire royal family for the first time as an official member on June 9 during the annual Trooping the Colour celebrations.

Markle's longtime friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin shared, "There is a lot of work ahead of her, and it takes a really strong person to fill those shoes. This is now a huge platform for Meghan to really get into the activism that she wants to do. She's really stoked about taking on the role and trying to make change happen."

It was previously reported that Markle is already receiving some help when it comes to navigating being a royal, with PEOPLE sharing that palace aide Samantha Cohen has been advising the duchess behind-the-scenes.

According to an insider, Cohen has been helping Markle with protocol and navigating how to address people and manage her new position.

"She is a brilliant choice and has been helping Meghan adjust to the new surroundings," a source said of Cohen.

Cohen served as Queen Elizabeth's assistant private secretary until April and will be serving as Prince Harry's "interim" private secretary after it was revealed that Ed Lane Fox would be leaving the duke's household after about five years.

"It will be six months of listening. She is seeking out advice from a range of people. She is going to proceed with humility," a source said of Markle's lessons from Cohen, via the Daily Mail. "It is not going to be quiet, though. It is going to be a very busy office. She has worked every day of her life. She is used to a demanding schedule."

