Meghan Markle Goes Into Labor, and Royal Family Fans Want to Know ‘Where’?

It was confirmed on Monday, May 6 that Meghan Markle has gone into labor, with the Duchess of Sussex preparing to welcome her first child with husband Prince Harry.

While it was reported that Markle is in labor, her location was not reported, leaving several fans wondering where, exactly, the mom-to-be is giving birth.

“Wow at last. Is it a home birth though?” one wondered, while someone else simply asked, “Where?”

Several reports have been circulating about where Markle will be giving birth, with the Duchess having decided against delivering her baby at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London, which is where several members of the royal family, including Kate Middleton and Princess Diana, welcomed their children.

As Markle and Harry recently moved into Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, London would be a bit of a drive, with recent reports suggesting that the former Suits star chose a hospital closer to the area or decided to give birth at home. Should she do so, she would be following in the footsteps of other members of the royal family including Queen Elizabeth II.

With royal reporters reporting from Windsor, it’s a near certainty that Markle is giving birth in the area, though it seems fans will have to wait and see exactly where Baby Sussex will be arriving.

Markle’s labor was confirmed in a statement from Buckingham Palace which shared that the Duchess went into labor early on Monday with her husband by her side.

Official confirmation from Buckingham Palace that the Duchess of Sussex went into labour in the early hours of this morning #RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/GdUL1R66za — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) May 6, 2019

Many fans wished the royal a safe birth and a healthy baby.

Prayers up for Meghan and Baby Sussex 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️ — Minhee ✨ (@MmMin57) May 6, 2019

Praying for safe delivery for Duchess of Sussex❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Noma_263 (@duchess_mia1997) May 6, 2019

While fans will be notified of the baby’s birth, Markle and Harry will keep details including the baby’s name private until they have had time to celebrate as a family.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” a recent statement read. “Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

