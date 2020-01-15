Meghan Markle’s First Public Appearance Sparks Vibrant Response From Social Media Following Royal Family Exit

Fans of the royal family are reacting after Meghan Markle made her first public appearance following her and Prince Harry‘s exit from the royal family. After the Duchess of Sussex visited a women’s shelter in Vancouver on Tuesday, marking her first public outing since last week’s announcement, royal watchers are continuing to comment on the decision that sent shockwaves across the world — with many taking to PopCulture.com’s Facebook page, expressing their thoughts.

“I don’t understand everyone blaming her when he has always been a bit of a rebel himself,” reacted one person, referencing the backlash Markle has received following the announcement. “I think they are good for each other. He is never going to be in the role as William but he’s expected to live his life as if he was.”

“If she didn’t want to be a royal, she should have found another husband!” wrote another.

“I think their decision came on the heels of all the hateful remarks about her on social media and in the rag magazines,” reacted another. “She’s running from these horrible accusations and suspicions.”

“I agree she knew what she was getting into when she married into the royal family,” wrote a fourth. “I dont think he would have given up his royal life if he hadn’t married her.”

“Yay, I am on Team Meghan & Harry,” added another. “Look at her doing good for others!”

Several more people were indifferent, writing that they “could care less what they do” and that people should “let them live their lives-there is plenty to concern yourself with without them!”

On Tuesday, Markle, who returned to Canada last week as Harry remains in the United Kingdom, was spotted boarding a seaplane bound for Vancouver, British Columbia at Victoria Harbour Airport. After landing on the mainland, the duchess visited the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre.

During her visit, which lasted several hours, Markle discussed “issues affecting women in the community” with managers and staff, asked about the work the center does and how life could be made safer for women in the neighborhood, and sipped Tetley tea.

“She just wants to get to know the community. We know she’s going to come to Canada and I think possibly the West Coast,” the center’s acting director, Kate Gibson, told CBC News. “I think that she just doesn’t want to be sort of a stranger in the midst. She just wants to get to know people.”

The outing marked Markle’s first since she and Harry announced that they would take a “step back” from their royal duties. With intentions to split their time between the UK and North America, which will allow them to continue to support the Queen while also pursuing new endeavors, Markle has returned to Canada while Harry remains in the UK to continue discussions regarding their exit as “senior” members of the royal family.

