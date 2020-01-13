Meghan Markle’s Mother Doria Ragland Reportedly ‘Happy’ for Daughter ‘Moving Closer to Home’

Amid the abrupt news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were stepping away from their duties with the Royal Family, sources close to the Duchess’ mother, Doria Ragland are now sharing that the new grandmother is “happy” her daughter is moving “closer to home.” In an exclusive for Closer Weekly, sources reveal that Ragland has been looking forward for quite some time for her daughter being happy again.

“Doria knows Meghan has been miserable in London for a long time and wants what’s best for her — even if it means going against Royal rules,” an insider said. “She’s happy that Meghan’s moving closer to home and the fact they’ll be able to spend more time together.”

According to publication, the 63-year-old was spotted in Los Angeles just days after the news broke, looking “quite calm.”

The stunning news first emerged on Jan. 8, when the former Suits star, 38 and the Duke, 35, announced in an Instagram post that they would be stepping down from their responsibilities with the royals.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple announced via Instagram. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” the new parents added. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

With the major decision comes a contentious move as well. Just days after their announcement, Markle has returned to Canada to be with son Archie as Harry remains in the United Kingdom to manage the fallout of their decision.

A source who spoke to E! News revealed the Duchess of Sussex had returned to the United Kingdom for just three days — long enough to make a brief appearance and share the announcement, before again boarding a plane back to North America, whereas Global News reports she returned to Vancouver Island and then took a flight to Victoria.

It is believed that while the royal couple were in London, their 8-month-old son remained in the care of Markle’s close friend Jessica Mulroney and a nanny as they tended to royal duties.

