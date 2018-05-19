Meghan Markle’s Dad Incorrectly Listed in Royal Wedding Program

The British Royal Family published the program for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding so far in advance that it still lists Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., as attending.

TMZ obtained a copy of the 20-page program ahead of Saturday’s nuptials. On page nine, it still mentions Thomas Sr. attending.

“The Bride, having been greeted by the Dean of Windsor, moves in procession through the Nave where she is joined by her Father, Mr Thomas Markle, to the High Altar. The Bridegroom and his Best Man await,” the passage reads.

However, Thomas Sr. will not be at the wedding to give his daughter away to Prince Harry. Earlier this week, the 73-year-old suffered a heart attack and underwent successful heart surgery.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health,” Markle said in a statement released by Kensington Palace Thursday. “Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

Days earlier, it was discovered that he worked with a photographer to stage paparazzi photos sold to publications around the world last month. Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Grant, took the blame for the staged photos.

“I have to say I am entirely the culprit,” Grant said during an appearance on the British talk show Loose Women. “As we know the media can take very unflattering photographs of people on their casual days and blow it way out of proportion. I said, you know, the world has no idea you’re getting in shape, doing healthy things. They don’t photograph you buying vegetables and PH water. They photograph you as unflattering ways as they can.”

Grant further explained, “I merely wanted him to be seen in a respectable light. I didn’t feel that was being done so I suggested that the photographers show him as he is, doing positive things and that was never addressed.”

Since her father will not be there, Prince Harry’s father, Prince Charles, agreed to walk her down the aisle. However, Prince Charles will only walk with Markle part of the way, since the former Suits actress wants to make a feminist statement

Markle’s mother, Doria Loyce Ragland, arrived in London Wednesday and is attending the wedding.

Markle and Prince Harry will marry Saturday morning at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England.

