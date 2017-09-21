Matt Damon Finds New Life Through ‘Downsizing’

Matt Damon is taking a big step for his life in the Paramount Productions film, Downsizing, set to release this winter.

Going where no film has gone before, the Alexander Payne directed feature imagines what might happen if, as a solution to over-population, citizens of the world decide to "downsize" quite literally.

Damon and Kristen Wiig star as an Omaha couple who gear up to abandon the stress of their lives and downsize after Norwegian scientists discover a way to shrink humans to just 5 inches tall, while proposing a 200-year global transition from big to small.

With the popular soon realizing how much further money goes in a miniaturized world, and with the promise of a better life, everyman Paul Safranek (Damon) and wife Audrey (Wiig) make a choice that triggers life-changing adventures.

Premiering at the Venice Film Festival earlier this summer, the film is one that also raises the issue of environmental choices and economical values.

In the first trailer for the film, Paul can be seen fascinated by the prospect of downsizing, while wife Audrey is a bit hesitant. Convinced it's the lifestyle for them though as downsizing is not just about saving yourself, Paul is enamored by the value that comes with a higher living and more financial aid.

Variety reviewed the film, stating that it received "high praise," with critic, Owen Gleiberman calling it "a ticklish and resonant crowd-pleaser for grown-ups." The Hollywood Reporter also mentioned how it "hit the creative jackpot."

Along with Damon and Wiig, the cast includes Christoph Waltz, Alec Baldwin, Neil Patrick Harris, Sudeikis, Laura Dern and Bruce Willis.

Downsizing is set to release in theaters on Dec. 22, 2017.

-------

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!