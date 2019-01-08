Mariah Carey Settles Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Leveled Against Her by Former Manager Stella Bulochnikov

Mariah Carey has officially settled the sexual harassment lawsuit leveled against her by her former manager Stella Bulochnikov.

According to PEOPLE, one of Bulochnikov’s lawyers was quoted as telling reporters, “The parties [have] reached a mutually agreed resolution to this matter.”

Furthermore, Bulochnikov has allegedly agreed to “discontinue this action against Mariah Carey with prejudice, with each party to bear its own attorneys’ fees and costs,” per court documents that were made available.

It is not clear if the agreement reached between Carey and Bulochnikov resulted in a financial settlement, but it was previously reported that “unspecified damages” were being sought by Bulochnikov.

The two worked together for close to three years, eventually parting ways in November 2017. At the time, they released a joint statement saying that they continued to be “partners in a number of business ventures” and would “continue to support each other in those endeavors.”

In April 2018, however, Bulochnikov filed legal papers in New York, alleging that Carey was in “breach of contract and violation of the U.S. Civil Rights Acts.”

Included in Bulochnikov’s filings were accusations that Carey sexually harassed her by being naked in front her on a regular basis. The papers also revealed claims of substance abuse and unpaid commissions to Bulochnikov that reached into the millions.

Carey’s legal team hit back at the claims, refuting all of the accusations and alleging that Bulochnikov was fired rather than her exit being a mutual decision.

“Stella Bulochnikov was terminated from employment as Mariah’s manager due to failure to perform her job effectively and ill-serving her client. Stella was not under contract for employment,” a rep for Carey said at the time. “She has been spreading false rumors to any media outlet that will publish them. We won’t respond to lies and threats.”

Notably — while she has not spoken publicly about substance addiction — Carey has not been shy about her struggles with mental health issues, with the pop-music diva previously opening up to PEOPLE about her fight with bi-polar disorder.

“Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me,” said Carey, who was first diagnosed in 2001 and has been taking medication for bipolar II disorder — as well as seeking treatment in therapy — for years.

“It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn’t do that anymore. I sought and received treatment, I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love — writing songs and making music,” she continued.

Regarding the recently settled lawsuit, reps for both Carey and Bulochnikov reportedly did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.