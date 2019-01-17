Mariah Carey’s Former Assistant Sues Singer and Ex Manager for Inappropriate Behavior and Racist Language

Days after Mariah Carey filed a lawsuit against her former assistant, that assistant is now suing Carey, alleging that she was abused by Carey’s ex-manager and that the diva did nothing about it.

Lianna Azarian is claiming in her suit that Carey’s former manager, Stella Bulochnikov, acted inappropriately towards her in multiple ways including “slapping her butt and breasts, urinating on her, tackling her to the ground and sitting on her.” The suit also claims that Bulochnikov called Azarian the n-word and a “f—ing Armenian whore” and that she ridiculed her breasts, “including placing objects under her breasts such as iPhones, television remote controls and utensils.”

Azarian claims that Carey was present for a portion of the alleged abuse and did not intervene. In addition, Azarian claims that Carey “committed acts of physical, emotional and psychological abuse against her.”

Azarian is suing Carey, Bulochnikov and others.

The suit comes just after Carey’s own lawsuit against Azarian was filed, with Carey claiming that her former assistant had allegedly filmed intimate videos of her and attempted to blackmail her with them.

The diva claims that Azarian, who she hired in 2015, began filming her “personal activities” without her knowledge, and reportedly told friends that if she was ever fired, she would sell the tapes.

Some of the videos are described as “intimate” and the lawsuit states that it would be “embarrassing” as well as personally and professionally damaging to Carey should they be released.

Carey states she paid Azarian up to $327,000 a year but fired her in November 2017. The singer says the blackmail against her began at that point and that Azarian demanded $8 million in exchange for her not releasing the videos as well as other information.

Prior to this legal battle, Carey had been involved in a lawsuit with Bulochnikov, who had sued her former boss in April 2018, claiming that Carey was in “breach of contract and violation of the U.S. Civil Rights Acts.”

The manager had also accused Carey of sexual harassment, alleging that the 48-year-old appeared naked in front of her regularly. Bulochnikov was also seeking over $100 million for what she claimed were unpaid commissions from Carey, though it seems the two have settled the issue.

“The parties [have] reached a mutually agreed resolution to this matter,” one of Bulochnikov’s lawyers told Page Six earlier this month, though the attorney did not say whether Bulochnikov had accepted a cash payment.

