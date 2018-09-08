Mac Miller’s Body Removed From His Home as Authorities Try to Determine What Drugs He Took

Law enforcement officials are reportedly working to determine what drugs Mac Miller took before his apparent overdose.

According to a report from The Blast, Miller’s body was removed from his San Fernando Valley home, where he was found and pronounced dead, and though officials suspect his death was caused by an overdose, it has not been confirmed.

The outlet writes there were no “obvious” signs of drug abuse at the scene, such as needles or other paraphernalia, and sources say that it remains “up in the air” whether his death was an accidental overdose or from natural causes. He was 26 years old.

An autopsy will reportedly take place either Sunday or Monday, and after that, a toxicology report should help determine the cause of death.

Miller’s family released a statement on his death Friday evening to TMZ.

“Malcolm McCormick known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” the statement read. “He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers.”

The musician was open about his struggles with substance abuse from an early age. His first mixtape, Faces, dealt with many themes of mental health and drug abuse.

Since news of Miller’s passing, many celebrities have paid tribute to the late rapper on social media.

Chance the Rapper took to Twitter to honor the rapper who helped him kickstart his career.

“I don’t know what to say Mac Miller took me only second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew,” he said. “Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him.”

Miller’s ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande has stayed silent so far following news of his death. The couple broke up in May after dating for about two years. Grande has since gotten engaged to Saturday Night Live castmember, Pete Davidson.

Grande did, however, disable comments on her Instagram after users were flooding her photos with negative comments, blaming her for Miller’s death.

A source opened up to Entertainment Tonight, saying Grande was devastated from the news, and that “Ariana always shared a deep connection with Mac and wanted nothing but the best for him.”

A month before his death, Miller spoke to Rolling Stone about the end of his relationship with Grande.

“I’ve cared about her for a long time as a person,” Miller said. “I am genuinely happy that that’s how she moved. That’s good for her. Go, go, keep going! As she should. I’m just being real. That’s good. Now I have space for me. And that’s great too.”