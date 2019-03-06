Luke Perry: Tori Spelling Mourns ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Co-Star

Tori Spelling’s heart is broke following the sudden death of her former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star, Luke Perry.

The actor passed away Monday morning, five days after suffering a massive stroke and being hospitalized.

“I’m in utter shock and heartbroken,” Spelling told PEOPLE in a statement about Perry.

“I’m saddened for his kids whom he adored beyond words. He was so proud of Jack and Sophie,” Spelling added of the late father of two, who is survived by son Jack, 21, and daughter Sophie, 18, with ex-wife Rachel “Minnie” Sharp.

“Luke was one of the kindest and most humble human beings I’ve ever known,” she continued. “I’m grateful for the years of friendship we had. He truly was family to me, a protector and a brother. I’m so sorry for the loss that everyone is experiencing.”

Spelling starred alongside on Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990 to 2000, and the castmates remained close friends for many years after the show wrapped production.

Following the news of the actor’s death, many of Perry’s former co-stars spoke publicly and sent messages of support to his family.

Ian Ziering was the first 90210 star to pay tribute, writing, “Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we’ve shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind.”

Jennie Garth broke her silence with her own statement, writing: “My heart is broken. He meant so much to so many. Such a very special person. I share my deep sadness with his family and all who loved him. Such a terrible loss.”

Actress Gabrielle Carteris also spoke out, telling the outlet: “I am absolutely heartbroken. Luke was a tremendous force in the lives of so many. He was a very sensitive soul who was kind, generous and he fought for the underdog. He was a strong voice and an advocate who will be so missed by all who knew him. He has left his mark – never to be forgotten. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fans around the globe.”

Shannen Doherty, who also starred with Perry in the series, also spoke out about the actor’s death.

“I am in shock. Heartbroken. Devastated by the loss of my friend. I have so many memories with Luke that make me smile and that are forever imprinted on my heart and mind,” she said. “Luke was a smart, quiet, humble and complex man with a heart of gold and never-ending well of integrity and love.”

“There is a special kind of love one has for each other when you are experiencing the journey we did on 90210 and of course life in general. Luke and I were working on show ideas for us,” she added. “We wanted to work with each other again and create something special and meaningful for our fans at this stage in our lives. I will miss him everyday. Every minute. Every second.”