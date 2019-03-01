Luke Perry’s ‘Riverdale’ Co-Star Molly Ringwald Sends Her Support After He Suffers Stroke

Luke Perry is getting love from his Riverdale ex-wife after his latest health scare.

The Riverdale actor got well wishes from co-star Molly Ringwald, who had the role of Mary Andrews on seven episodes of the The CW drama, just hours after the actor was admitted into the hospital after suffering a stroke.

“Sending my love to Luke Perry,” the actress wrote on Twitter Thursday, adding a red heart emoji.

Sending my love to Luke Perry. ❤️ — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) February 28, 2019

Paramedics first responded to Perry’s Sherman Oaks, California home Wednesday morning after the fire department received a call that someone at the home had suffered a “massive” stroke.

Authorities told press the LA fire department responded to the address for a “medical assistance” call and that one person was transported to the hospital, though they did not confirm it was the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum at the time.

Reports said that Perry was conscious and responsive when first responders arrived at his home, but his condition deteriorated and he was taken to the hospital.

Despite some reports that the actor is currently is under a medically included coma, his rep debunked those rumors and said that he just under observation.

Perry had been shooting episodes of Riverdale on a Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles before his health scare. The actor has been a series regular on the teen drama since the pilot, playing the role of Fred Andrews. The series is currently airing its third season and has already renewed for Season 4.

Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty also shared a message of support for her friend on social media.

“My friend. Holding you tight and giving you my strength. You got this,” Doherty wrote, alongside a photo from the iconic series.

Ian Ziering also took to social media to wish for a speedy recovery for his friend.

“No words can express what my heart feels hearing today’s shocking news. Let us all say a prayer for his speedy recovery,” Ziering wrote.

Perry rose to prominence playing the role of Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210. The actor is one of the original cast members who will not be involved with the upcoming reboot series coming to Fox in the summer.

“Beverly Hills, 90210 left an indelible impact on pop culture and an entire generation,” FOX Entertainment president Michael Thorn said in a statement following the announcement of the new show. “Its powerful legacy is an important part of our network’s DNA – bold stories not told anywhere else and bigger-than-life-characters – and we’re honored to bring back the beloved original cast members for 90210.”