Little Richard's Death Mourned by George Takei: 'Play the Keys Among the Stars'

Fans around the world are currently mourning the loss of a rock and roll legend. On Saturday, Rolling Stone reported that Little Richard had passed away at the age of 87. His cause of death is unknown. Following the news of his passing, many have taken to social media in order to offer some kind words regarding the late musician's lengthy career. George Takei has even issued a statement regarding Richard's passing in which he noted that he will be dearly missed.

Little Richard, who was known for his flamboyant and energetic performances, has died. This old "Tutti Fruitti" will miss his style and flair. Play the keys among the stars now, sir. You will be missed.