Lamar Odom Caught Partying, Drinking in Dominican Republic on NYE

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom has suffered a notoriously public struggle with substance abuse, and he was caught this weekend ringing in the New Year down in the Dominican Republic while partying and having some drinks.

The former Los Angeles Clippers forward was photographed throwing back some beers and talking to a few unidentified women at bar called Club 59.

According to TMZ, and eyewitness said that Odom even kissed one of the women he was with, as well as added that he has been drinking not only beer but also tequila shots mot of the night.

Odom has been in the headlines quite a lot over the last few years, having gotten a DUI in 2013 which lead to rumors of drug use, and then having to be hospitalized in 2015 after partying in Vegas and dropping unconscious at the Love Ranch, a legal brothel.

Following his recovery, Kardashian filed for divorce in 2016. Odom continued to make strides in his substance abuse recovery, and seemed to be doing well.

However, in Oct. of 2017 he was seen partying at a strip club in Los Angeles, and then in Dec. of the same year he passed out a nightclub due to being “dehydrated.”

In a recent interview, former MLB star, and recovering addict, Darryl Strawberry told Dr. Oz that he has “reached out a couple of times” to Odom.

He stated that he’s encouraged Odom by telling him that “his life matters” and that even thought they are strong, successful athletes the “brokenness and hurting” they feel “inside is real.”