Kylie Jenner Brings a Pop of Color With Her Latest Snapshot

Kylie Jenner is hoping to throw sprinkles at fans with her latest Instagram.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to the social network Friday to promote the latest Kylie cosmetics launch dropping Saturday.

“SPRINKLE lip kit dropping on KylieCosmetics.com tomorrow.. & P.S. Kourt X KYLIE is also restocking tomorrow! Xo,” Jenner wrote on the caption.

The close-up shot showcases the pinkish-red color on Jenner’s lips as her hair flows on her face.

Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian’s make-up collaboration launched on April 24 and quickly sold out. The sisters announced the project on April 19 on instagram with a photo of the pair in sexy poses.

“So excited to announce the KOURT X KYLIE collaboration,” Jenner wrote on Kardashian’s birthday. “This collection gives me so much lifeeeee! 3 mini palettes & 3 of Kourtney’s signature lip kits launching 4/24! collaborating with you was so much fun! I love you!”

Kardashian also promoted the new collaboration, posting the exact same photo with Jenner. She also did a nearly-nude photo shoot for V Magazine, which shocked fans of the mother of three.

Kardashian further teased the launch with a photo of herself in a white bikini.

In her interview with V Magazine, Kardashian said the collaboration was Jenner’s idea, and it took a year for it to come together.

“Kylie approached me saying she wanted to do a collab with me. One night when we were at our mom’s house, she had mentioned she had some ideas about a possible collab,” Kardashian recalled. “We were actually going to do to it last year, but then we decided to change direction. At the time, it was going to be just lips and we were going back and forth about the packaging, and for both of us in the moment, it didn’t feel fully right. So Kylie then was cool about pushing it to this year and we took the time to both think about what we wanted, and then came together with our ideas.”

Kardashian continued, “We ended up creating something totally different from what we were talking about before. We decided to do three eyeshadow palettes and a lip to go with each palette. And then came the packaging, which is also completely different from what we originally imagined last year.”

When asked who she planned to give her collaboration to as a gift first, she revealed it would be a family affair.

“I would say all of my sisters who haven’t seen it yet or been involved, so Kim, Kendall, and Khloe because I can’t wait to hear their opinions,” Kardashian told V Magazine. “I think especially Kim because she loves beauty and has her own line, so I can’t wait to give it to her and hear what she thinks.”

Jenner became a mother on Feb. 1 when she and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed Stormi Webster. As for Kardashian, she has three children, Mason, 8; Penelope, 5; and Reign, 3 with now ex-partner Scott Disick.