Kourtney Kardashian Sizzles in White Bikini Photo

Three days away from the release of her collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics, Kourtney Kardashian is using her toned body to promote it.

The mother of three took to Instagram Saturday promote the collaboration with sister Kylie Jenner, while flaunting her abs in a white bikini and wearing some of the makeup from the upcoming launch.

“3 DAYS. KOURT X KYLIE 4/24,” Kourtney wrote on the caption. “ps: i’m wearing MINNIE on my lips… pops: i’m wearing POOSH, GLUTEN FREE, DIAMOND on my eyes (from the PINK palette).” The post has been liked over 700,000 times in less than a day.

Fans flooded the Instagram post’s comment section with compliments for the reality star.

“Mum goals,” one user wrote.

“Bod f— goals,” another one commented.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member also promoted the collaboration earlier this week by posting a photo from a shoot for V Magazine where she posed fully nude save for a neon pink coat draped over her shoulder and behind.

The accompanying interview gave Kardashian a chance to talk about her collaboration with Jenner, with the pair teaming up to release a collection of lipsticks and eyeshadows through Jenner’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.

The collection features three eyeshadow quads and three lipsticks, and Kardashian shared that the colors give fans the option to create a more natural “Kourtney”-inspired everyday look or something more dramatic.

“My go-to look for everyday life is a pretty yet neutral look with the right amount of shadows in the right areas,” she shared. “In the shoot though, we did a dark green eyeshadow look that I loved, which I think is a very strong Kourtney look that I’d never done before. I think using color is something I did a lot in high school. My sisters and I used to do bright colors on our eyelids with eyeshadow.”

Kardashian added that the collaboration was an opportunity to try something different.

“My sisters and I are known for the way we use makeup and our different looks, so it makes total sense to all of us when our style begins to evolve to the next thing,” she explained. “What I tend to prefer in my everyday style feels more natural and understated, but I love when I have the opportunity to play with makeup and have fun with it. I think this shoot, using my collab with Kylie, was the perfect situation to try some new stuff. I’ve lately been in a mood to try more things with makeup and hair, and I personally have even more fun with it when I have a reason.”