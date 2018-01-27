Kimora Lee Simmons Claims Ex-Husband Russell Simmons Is Innocent

With her ex-husband Russell Simmons being accused a rape by a fifth different woman on Wednesday, Kimora Lee Simmons is finally speaking up.

The fashion designer took to Instagram on Friday with a lengthy written post defending Simmons from the recent accusations.

“I add my voice to the chorus of those speaking out against harassment and violence in all its forms,” Lee Simmons wrote. “I have known Russell for over 25 years. We were close friends, married, divorced, and have remained friends, co-parents and partners throughout it all. These allegations against him are nothing like the person I have known in all that time. I have known him to be a caring and supportive father and someone who has worked tirelessly to uplift disenfranchised communities.”

Simmons’ latest accuser is filmmaker Jennifer Jarosik, who claims Simmons sexually assaulted her inside his Beverly Hills home in 2016. She is now seeking $5 million in damages.

“Mr. Simmons practices meditation, yoga and is a long time vegan practicing non-violence against animals. So basically he treats animals better than women,” Jarosik’s attorney Perry Wander wrote in the lawsuit. “The hypocrisy has to stop now.”

Simmons emphatically denied the allegations.

“I look forward to having my day in court – where, unlike the court of public opinion, I will have the ability to make use of fair processes that ensure that justice will be done and that the full truth will be known,” the Def Jam co-founder told Page Six.

Other women accusing Simmons of rape include Jenny Lumet, Sherri Hines, Tina Baker and Drew Dixon, while half a dozen more have accused him of sexual harassment or some type of assault.

Simmons also tried to start a social media campaign to combat the #MeToo movement called the #NotMe movement, but he backed down after a he was hit by a torrent of backlash on social media.