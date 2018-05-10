Kim Kardashian Says Tristan Thompson Blocked Her on Social Media

Kim Kardashian wants her sister Khloe Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson to work things out, even though Thompson has reportedly blocked her on social media.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians personality revealed the block came after she went on television and spoke about the couple’s relationship, though she didn’t specify which interview set the NBA player off.

“The last time I went on TV and I answered some questions about her, I got blocked on social media,” Kardashian said in an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, which will air on Friday. “And not from Khloé.”

Khloe’s big sister has been vocal about the two ever since Thompson was spotted in photos and videos with at least five women in recent months, hinting at the possibility of a cheating scandal.

But Kardashian assured Ryan Seacrest during the interview she doesn’t want to see a breakup.

I’m always rooting for her,” Kardashian said. “I’m always rooting for love. I’m always rooting for families.”

Khloe made her return to Snapchat for the first time since giving birth to daughter True Thompson on April 12. While she had plenty to tell her fans, she made no mention of Thompson.

“It feels so good to sweat again,” she continued. “I feel like I am evolving and doing something impressive with my body.”

She told her fans she’s focused now on being a mother and trying to get her pre-pregnancy figure back.

“Mentally I am strong, but physically it’s not the same. My body is not doing what my mind tells it to do, that’s the struggle,” she said. “True is a month old today so it’s a big day for us. So I am going to document me trying to get my body back.”

Khloe and Thompson have been spotted out in public multiple times since True’s birth, with her even appearing at Cleveland Cavaliers games to cheer him on during the playoffs.

Sources told PEOPLE back on May 4 that Khloe has no intentions of breaking up with Thompson.

“When she wants something to work, she will make it work,” one source said. “Her family’s issue with Tristan is that they think he won’t change. But Khloé isn’t listening to this. She has been very firm with Tristan, and she believes he wants to keep his family together as well.”

“Khloé seems status quo — focused on being a mom,” a second source said says. “She’s getting pretty fed up with the ‘noise’ about Tristan, and no matter what people say she will make her own decisions. She’s never really put much weight on what others think and is treating this situation no differently,” the insider adds. “She’ll do what’s right for her and for her baby.”