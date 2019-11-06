Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West Initially Disapproved of ‘Too Sexy’ Met Gala Dress Because It Had Fake Nipples

Kim Kardashian is revealing a new side to her argument with husband Kanye West after he criticized her skintight 2019 Met Gala gown for being “too sexy” on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, earning backlash for what people thought was an unduly controlling view on his wife’s sexuality. In Tuesday’s interview with Kardashian on The Real, the reality star revealed there was one little detail on the dress that really irked her husband — fake nipples that would attach to the gown’s breasts.

“Well the dress initially since I was wet coming out of the water, there were nipples attached to it. I think with editing I don’t know, I’m not sure if we actually put that part into that fight,” Kardashian explained on The Real. “So, he was really certain that he didn’t want that on the dress and had mentioned it multiple times. And that was still on there so we did have that discussion.”

She continued, “I obviously want to be appropriate for my children and there’s enough for them to see already. I could tone it down a little bit. I totally compromise.”

In the episode, which aired last month, West shocked his wife when he told her he didn’t approve of her custom Thierry Mugler gown for the major fashion event.

“I went through this transition where being a rapper, looking at all these girls and looking at my wife, like, ‘Oh my girl needs to be just like the other girls showing their body off.’ I didn’t realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone who is married and the father of now … about to be four kids. A corset is a form of underwear, it’s hot, for who though?” he told Kardashian, who was annoyed to hear his critical thoughts just a day before the event.

“So the night before the Met you’re going to come in here and say that you’re not into a corset vibe?” she asked. “You’re giving me really bad anxiety. You knew last night I had really bad anxiety and I don’t need any more negative energy and for you say you’re now not into me wearing a tight dress.”

“You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy,” West replied.

Kardashian wasn’t having any of it, however, clapping back, “You built me up to be this sexy person and confidence and all this, and just because you’re on a journey and transformation doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you.”

