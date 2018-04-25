Kim Kardashian Defends Kanye West’s Tweets: ‘He’s a Free Thinker’

Kim Kardashian is refuting ideas that husband Kanye West could be on the verge of a breakdown after his interesting behavior on Twitter over the past few days.

After West confirmed he had fired his longtime manager and lawyer on Twitter Wednesday, Kardashian weighed in on what was going down on social media.

“Yesterday it was announced that Kanye had parted ways with some business people and media outlets made this about Kanye’s mental health,” she wrote. “Rather than just a simple business decision. So I’m glad he tweeted about the state of his company and all of the exciting things happening.”

She continued: “He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair. He’s actually out of the sunken place when he’s being himself which is very expressive.”

West himself explained what was going on with his Yeezy brand on Twitter earlier in the day.

“I no longer have a manager. I can’t be managed,” he wrote. “I’m nobody’s ‘client.’

He continued: “Yes I got rid of my last lawyer why? Because he wouldn’t come to work full time. I also asked my last manager to come work full time for Yeezy of course the last lawyer and manager said no. So now I hired a CEO and a CFO and i have two full time lawyers as of now.”

“We have 160 positions to fill by the end of the year. Yeezy will hit a billion dollars this year. It is the 2nd fastest growing company in history. It is a unicorn on its way to becoming a decacorn.”

