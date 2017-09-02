Kid Rock Responds to Allegations He Violated Federal Campaign Laws

Kid Rock is still weighing the possibility of running for U.S. Senate, but he’s already facing some political turmoil before his potential candidacy even begins.

Rock, who’s real name is Robert Ritchie, stirred up a bunch of buzz by seemingly announcing a senatorial run, but has since backtracked and said he has not made an official decision yet. However, political watchdog group Common Cause has filed a complaint alleging that the “Bawitdaba” singer violated federal election laws.

The group alleges that he announced his candidacy without filing proper forms and has been raising campaign funds without reporting them.

Rock, of course, did not take the allegations lightly.

“I am starting to see reports from the misinformed press and the fake news on how I am in violation of breaking campaign law,” he said in a statement. “#1: I have still not officially announced my candidacy. #2: See #1 and go f–k yourselves.”

The fund allegations likely stem from the campaign-themed merchandise Rock has been selling on his website, with slogans like “Pimp of the Nation,” “I’ll Rock The Party” and “In Rock We Trust.” Rock has said he donated those proceeds to voter-registration efforts.

If he does decide to run, it will presumably be for U.S. Senate Debbie Stabenow’s Michigan seat.

Rock had previously stated, “If I decide to throw my hat in the ring for U.S. Senate, believe me … it’s game on motherf–kers.”