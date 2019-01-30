Kevin Hart Blasted for His Response to ‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Following Attack

Kevin Hart is facing backlash for his message of support for Empire actor Jussie Smollett in the wake of a racist and homophobic attack.

Hart, who faced backlash in December after his past homophobic tweets resurfaced after he was announced as host for the Oscars, took to Twitter to show his support for Smollett, who was hospitalized following the Tuesday morning attack.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Sending prayers your way [Jussie Smollett] ….This is unbelievably sad,” Hart wrote on both Instagram and Twitter. “Why are we going backwards….this is disgusting. We as people have to do better. [What the f—] is going on the world???? Why are we falling in love with hate???? God damn it people….Choose love…I repeat…Choose love. I will forever choose love and I will continue to teach my kids how to do the same. Stand strong brother.”

Hart’s seemingly peaceful message was met with a round of criticism from others online, who pointed to Hart’s past homophobic tweets, claiming that the attack on Smollett, who came out as gay in 2015, was evidence of why Hart’s previous statements were so controversial and damaging to the LGBTQ community. Others also pointed to Hart’s 2011 statement where he stated he would “break it [his daughter’s dollhouse] over his [Hendrix’s] head” if his son came out as gay.

“This is why someone’s jokes about beating their gay son were never funny,” TV writer Ira Madison III tweeted in response to the attack on Smollett and Hart’s message.

“Given what we’ve seen so far, I fully expect the men who attacked Jussie Smollett to score a sit-down interview with Ellen at some point in the next few weeks,” poet Saeed Jones wrote, referencing Hart’s recent interview with the TV host to discuss his Oscar’s scandal. “Maybe it will be a roundtable discussion with Kevin Hart.”

“This is your reminder that Kevin Hart was given a publicity tour to declare that being an ally to LGBTQ folks is not his life’s goal or dream and that he’s done apologizing. This is your reminder that his jokes reflect actual attitudes that produce what happened to Jussie,” another person wrote.

The Tuesday attack on Smollett, which occurred as he was leaving a subway restaurant in Chicago during the early morning hours on Tuesday, is being investigated by the Chicago Police Department “as a possible hate crime.”

According to reports, the two masked men who approached the Empire actor yelled racial and homophobic slurs before assaulting him, and pouring what is believed to have been bleach on him, in addition to wrapping a rope around his neck. As they walked away, Smollett told authorities they yelled “MAGA country,” referencing Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Smollett was left with lacerations to his face and neck and was treated at a local hospital. No suspects have been identified or apprehended.