Kensington Palace Releases New Photo of Prince George in Honor of 5th Birthday

In celebration of Prince George turning 5 years old on July 22, Kensington Palace released a new portrait of its young royal highness.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Prince George to mark his fifth birthday – thank you everyone for your lovely messages 🎈 📷 @mattporteous pic.twitter.com/KJ4c73ospG — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 21, 2018

Hard to believe, but the oldest son of Prince William and Duchess Catherine Middleton is celebrating a major milestone this year and the Royal Family is paying tribute to its little prince with a precious portrait taken in the garden of Clarence House.

With a big, toothy grin, the photo is a sharp contrast to the bouncy confidence so many are used to with the little prince. George is seen leaning against a brick wall sporting a white polo for the occasion and as Entertainment Tonight reports the image, is shot by royal photographer, Matt Porteous shortly after younger brother, Prince Louis’ christening on July 9.

The Daily Mail reports George is spending his birthday weekend on the Caribbean island of Mustique in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines with his family. The British publication adds that the Royal Family left London on Monday and have been joined by grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton, aunt Pippa and her husband James Matthews.

The past year has been a formative one for George as the family reportedly moved back to London from their busy life at Anmer Hall, on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, and started school. And if reports are true, he might also find himself soon becoming cousin to his uncle Prince Harry‘s first child.

Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle reportedly has plans to start a family with her new husband, according to her father Thomas Markle.

Thomas appeared on Good Morning Britain in his first televised interview since the Royal Wedding took place in May and according to him, having kids has been a dream of hers.

“She’s wanted children for a long time, yes,” Thomas said. “And when she met Harry and she spoke about how much she loves him, there’s gotta be a child in the making soon. I don’t think the stork has hit the air yet, but I think it will happen sooner or later.”

Photo credit: Andrew Milligan – Pool / Getty Images