Kelly Clarkson Blasts ‘Fake News’ Over Allegations of ‘Diet Pills’ Usage

Kelly Clarkson is setting the record straight after seeing “fake news” about her weight loss online.

The Voice coach took to Twitter Thursday to dispel rumors she is losing weight by taking diet pills and strict dieting.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Other fake news that’s going around about me is that I’ve been taking weird pills 4 weight loss or doing weird fad diets,” she tweeted. “All of this is not true. I ain’t got time 4 all that. I eat the same stuff I always have. It’s all just made w/different flours/sugars/ingredients. [Dr. Gundry]”

Fans of the talented singer responded to her message, complimenting her and wishing her well amid the rumors.

“Kelly Brianne Clarkson Blackstock don’t even partake in any of that online bullsh—t. You haven’t looked better. I’m excited for your TALK show! An entire hour of you yapping lol” One user commented.

“Personally I don’t think you’re in need of any weight loss,” another fan wrote.

“To hell with the haters…you don’t deserve it…been my fave since I watched your whole journey on AI and throughout your career. You are a wonderful person and a great performer. We are lucky you share your talent with us,” A third fan responded.

Clarkson’s comments come almost a year since she opened up about how she takes care of herself, after fans noticed her trimmer figure, PEOPLE writes.

“I did it for this autoimmune disease that I had and I had a thyroid issue,” she previously told Extra about adopting a “clean eating” regimen inspired by the book The Plant Paradox.

After she lost 37 pounds after adopting the diet, a source told the outlet at the time that weight loss was never her goal.

Since being diagnosed with an issue related to her thyroid, the singer found Dr. Steven R. Gundry’s The Plant Paradox, a 2017 book about a dietary regimen focused on clean eating and reducing foods high in proteins called lectins.

“It’s basically about how we cook our food, non-GMO, no pesticides, eating really organic,” Clarkson said of adopting the Paradox lifestyle. Now, “all my levels are back up. I’m not on medicine anymore because of this book.”

Clarkson’s health also made headlines in early May when she had to get an emergency appendectomy just one day after hosting and performing at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

“Not gonna lie…. I may or may not have broken down in tears after the [awards] show from pain,” she tweeted at the time. “BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people [Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles] I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix [The Show Must Go On].”

The Voice season finale airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.