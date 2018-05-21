Katy Perry Drags Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress

After serving up a round of harsh critiques during part one of the American Idol season finale Sunday night, Katy Perry kept up the honesty when asked what she thought of Meghan Markle‘s Givenchy wedding gown.

“I would have done one more fitting,” Perry told Entertainment Tonight after night one of the Idol finale wrapped up. “I’m never not going to tell the truth! One more fitting, but I love you.”

The Idol judge added that she preferred Kate Middleton’s 2011 Alexander McQueen bridal look, declaring, “Kate, Kate, Kate won, Kate won!”

While Perry, who is the queen of elaborate looks and costume changes, may have had slight criticism for Markle’s dress, she couldn’t be more thrilled for the newlyweds.

“I’m so happy for them, and, you know, I don’t know them from Adam, but it’s amazing what she’s doing with all this, her humanitarian efforts,” she said. “You know, the fact that she’s a proud feminist, I love all that. I support her as another woman and love her and wish them both well.”

Perry’s fellow Idol judge, Lionel Richie, also threw in his two cents on what the royal wedding meant to him.

“I remember when [Princess Diana] had them, Lady Di, and it was amazing. Now to see them both married and kids, well not yet, but married,” Richie, 68, told ET, referring to Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William. “She would be very proud. I must tell you, I mean, it’s a moment in time, but I’m glad to see they’re moving on as young men now, as family men. I love that.”

Markle’s custom Givenchy gown was designed by the house’s artistic director Clare Waight Keller and featured an open bateau neckline as its most prominent feature, along with three-quarter length sleeves and a triple silk organza underskirt. The minimalistic design emphasized Markle’s classic style and was achieved using six meticulously placed seams and a silk cady fabric.

The Duchess began working with Waight Keller early this year, with the designer telling reporters on Sunday at Kensington Palace that she had a “short meeting” about potentially creating the now-iconic gown.

“It was an extraordinary moment when she told me,” Waight Keller said, according to People. “It was an incredible thing to be part of, such a historic moment and, in fact, to have the opportunity to work with her.”

On Sunday, Kensington Palace shared Waight Keller’s sketches of the dress, writing that the designer and Markle wanted to achieve a “timeless minimal elegance.”

Markle’s 16-foot veil was adorned with the flora of all 53 countries of the Commonwealth, as well as Wintersweet, which grows in front of Meghan and Harry’s home at Nottingham Cottage, as well as the California Poppy in a nod to Markle’s home state. The veil also features crops of wheat to symbolize love and charity.

Workers labored for hundreds of hours on the veil, washing their hands every 30 minutes to keep the fabric pristine. Kensington Palace revealed that Markle had “expressed the wish of having all 53 countries of the Commonwealth with her on her journey through the ceremony.”