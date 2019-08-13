Katy Perry Accused of Pulling Down ‘Teenage Dream’ Model’s Pants and Exposing Him at Party

A male model who worked with Katy Perry has accused her of sexual misconduct, saying that she pulled down his pants and exposed him to her friends. The model, Josh Kloss, worked with Perry on the music video for “Teenage Dream,” and is now sharing his story with the world.

Kloss first opened up about his experiences on Instagram. He posted a screenshot from the “Teenage Dream” video of Perry with her arms around him in the middle of a dissolve transition. In subsequent posts he shared a shot of himself straddling Perry, and after that a screenshot of an email telling him how to answer interview questions about Perry.



Videos by PopCulture.com

In his first post, Kloss recalled the early day of his working relationship with Perry. He wrote that she “was cool and kind,” but “when other people were around she was cold as ice… even called the act of kissing me ‘gross’ to the entire set while filming.” Kloss recalled some of the circumstances he was in at the time, including a tumultuous romantic relationship, a young daughter at home and a delicate, burgeoning career.

“After the first day of shooting, Katy invited me to a strip club in Santa Barbara,” he went on. “I declined and told her ‘I have to go back to hotel and rest, because this job is all I have right now.’”

Things escalated from there, as Kloss described. He noted that Perry had just recently broken up with Russell Brand, and he saw her a few more times outside of work. On the occasion of the sexual assault, he brought a friend to a birthday party, hoping to introduce her to Perry since she was a fan.

“And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis,” Kloss wrote.

“Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt?”

Kloss went on to explain why he was sharing this story now, on the anniversary of the release of the “Teenage Dream” video. He wrote that “our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse,” “but females with power are just as disgusting.”

Kloss added that he had made about $650 for his work on the music video, and in the process he had been “lorded over by her reps about not discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly,” as he enumerated in a later post.

So far, Perry and her representatives have not responded to Kloss’ story.