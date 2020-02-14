Kanye West Reportedly Wants Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Join His Sunday Services

Kanye West is hoping to expand his congregation, royally speaking. The rapper and self-proclaimed greatest artist of all time has reportedly invited Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to be a part of his Sunday Services series of concerts. A source told Radar Online that since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are moving to North America, he feels like they’ll join him on stage.

“This would be a huge breakthrough for Kanye, who wants his Sunday Service to be the most powerful spiritual force in the world within a few years,” the source said, who explained that West “needs as much support from high-profile members as possible to help it grow.”

“He’s already gotten Brad Pitt and many other A-listers involved, but having Meghan and Harry on board will open it up to a whole new global level,” the source continued. “He’s had word that they both love what he’s doing and are excited to be invited — even if it does give the Royals an even bigger shock of their lives!”

Along with members of the sprawling Kardashian clan, several famous types have shown up, including DMX, Lizzo, Donald Glover, Teyana Taylor, 2 Chainz and Kid Cudi. He also recently joined forces with megachurch pastor Joel Osteen.

Word of West wanting to start his own church started surfacing back in April, after an Easter Sunday gospel performance at Coachella. While the performance was well-received, his merchandise tent, which sold “Church Clothes,” was not. The merchandise included $50 “Jesus Walks” socks, $70 “Trust God” t-shirts and $225 crew neck sweatshirts with “Holy Spirit” written on them.

As part of last month’s Sunday Service, West dedicated a freestyle rap to the late Kobe Bryant, who was killed along with eight others in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. The rapper-turned-attempted spiritual guru was joined by Chance the Rapper and gospel singer Kirk Franklin.

Prince Harry and Markle, meanwhile, have already to Canada after they recently announced they’d be stepping back from their royal duties in a historic announcement — which was made on their Instagram. While the move was highly controversial, not to mention unprecedented, it appears that the Royal Family on a whole has come to terms with their decision. On Tuesday, the couple apparently flew back to the U.K. to tend to their last rounds of formal engagements with the remaining members of the monarchy.