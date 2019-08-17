Kaitlynn Carter Dishes on Brody Jenner, ‘The Hills’ in First Interview Since Miley Cyrus Photos Came Out

Kaitlynn Carter has opened up about her personal, romantic and professional life in her first interview since she was seen kissing Miley Cyrus. The reality star appeared on Whitney Port’s podcast With Whit this week, just a few days after Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their separation. Carter herself is also recently separated from husband Brody Jenner.

Carter has been on the rise in recent years, since her relationship with Jenner began. The lifestyle blogger and fashionista joined the cast of The Hills: New Beginnings this year, but not long after she and Jenner decided to separate. Carter admitted that it was a tough decision to continue filming the show after she and Jenner split up, but she thought that they were up to the task.

“We took so long to decide to do the show or not… Spencer approached us about it probably two years ago, and it was an automatic no,” she recalled. “… The reason that I decided [to do] this was because you messaged. You’re like, ‘I’m doing it so I need you to do it.’ So Whitney convinced me to do it.”

Beyond the encouragement of her co-star and interviewer, Carter said that she never pictured herself on a show like The Hills. However, she reasoned that that might be exactly the reason why she was the right person for the job.

“It was originally, we thought, kind of a crazy idea to be for Brody to be back on TV and for me to be on there in the first place because it’s not really my comfort zone,” she said. “But then I also thought it would be fun. The decision really was about for us to spend more time together. He was always on the road DJing, and I was on the road for work. This was a project we would do together.”

Surprisingly, Carter and Port did not discuss Cyrus directly at all. However, she did discuss her general feelings on social media, and her strategies for keeping her sanity while engaging online. This is after she and Cyrus caused a firestorm for their photos on their Italian vacation, culminating in Cyrus and Hemsworth announcing their separation.

“I think that my philosophy with the show and in life is just to be authentic,” Carter said.

Addressing the deluge of negative comments she has gotten recently, she added that “you got to just not look at anything.” However, she is not always perfect in this regard, and she said she is often “worried” about being vulnerable online, as she will “just get picked apart.”

“Maybe I need to be more vulnerable on there and open up more and maybe I will,” she said. “…It’s that I’m worried [that] it’ll just get picked apart which I think is what happens a lot of the time. If you share anything, any kind of opinion, it seems like you just get shredded.”

Carter seems to be staying with Cyrus in L.A. following their trip, while Hemsworth is back in Australia with his family. Sources told Entertainment Tonight that the two women are “just having fun.”

“Really, only time will tell if Miley and Kaitlynn will last, but right now they are being a support for one another during a tough time and enjoying their time together,” they added.