Josh Brolin’s Wife Kathryn Boyd Reveals Status of Family's California Home in Wake of Wildfires

Josh Brolin's wife Kathryn (Boyd) Brolin is grateful her family is safe amid the California wildfires.

Kathryn shared a photo of herself with 2-week-old daughter Westlyn Reign Brolin on Instagram Friday. A small lake can be seen in the background of her photo that sits close to the house their young family shares.

"We are so grateful. Our nest was spared by the fires, our babe is healthy and growing, and we had a calming safe haven to escape to while our neighborhood and community took a major hit," Kathryn wrote in the caption.

(Photo: Instagram/Kathryn Brolin)

"So incredibly proud to live where we do and see the way people came together to help one another when it meant the most," she added.

The mother of one opened up about having to evacuate her home so soon after giving birth to her daughter.

"This postpartum experience has been one for the books, completely new, different than anything I had expected, and I'm able to see now more than ever what truly matters in the end," she wrote on Instagram. "Photo by my love [Josh Brolin]."

Brolin and Kathryn welcomed their first child together on Nov. 4, PEOPLE first reported. He also has daughter Eden, 24, and son Trevor, 30, from his previous marriage to Alice Adair.

Brolin first announced his daughter's birth on Instagram, writing, "Dearest Ladies and Gentlemen, I would like to introduce our little girl Westlyn Reign Brolin (Bean)."

"Mama Kathryn was stellar during this miracle birth and Bean is a flawless gem through and through. We are blessed to the core and appreciate so much the love and support during this pregnancy from ALL who have partaken in our journey, directly and/or indirectly," he added.

The Woolsey Fire in California has caused devastation throughout Ventura County, burning more than 98,000 acres. The fire is 69 percent contained as of Friday.

The fire has claimed the homes of many celebrities in the Malibu area including Kim Basinger, Camille Grammer, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, Robin Thicke and Gerard Butler.

The Woolsey Fire is one of three fires causing devastation in the state in the last week. The Camp Fire, which has become the deadliest wildfire in state history, has claimed 71 lives and more than 1,000 people are still missing. The Hill Fire, which erupted near the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks — the site of a tragic mass shooting that claimed 12 lives — was fully contained Friday night.