Jordyn Woods Says Her Family ‘Can’t Leave the House’ Amid Backlash of Tristan Thompson Scandal

Jordyn Woods says that her family “can’t leave” their house amid the backlash surrounding the latest Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

While appearing on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, Woods opened up about the situation and shared details of the fallout that she has been experiencing.

“If I was a weak person. I would have hurt myself. … Everyone’s safety is now — we can’t leave the house. My brother can’t go to work. My sister can’t go to school. She’s 12 years old. My mom can’t even go to the grocery store,” she revealed.

“I’m not here to play the victim. I’m here to take responsibility. And when I was asked about what happened that night, I didn’t tell the truth to the people I loved. Not because of malicious intent, but because I was just scared,” Woods added.

Regarding what happened the night in question, Woods claims that she and Thompson did not have a sexual encounter, but that he did make a move on her.

“I was minding my business, dancing, drinking. Tristan was there, he was doing his own thing. that was it,” she said of when she and some friends went to a club and then back to Thompson’s place. “We all go to a house after. We’re not thinking about whose house or where it’s at. We’re all having fun, it’s in the moment. On the way out, they’re saying it’s Tristan’s house. I’m like cool, ok.”

“We’re all dancing, drinking having a good time. And I’m not thinking, ‘I shouldn’t be here,’” Woods continued. “And that’s my first step where I went wrong, and how I would feel if someone close to me is hanging at my ex’s house or the father of my child. I didn’t think about that. That’s the first part of the problem.”

“I feel like I can’t point fingers, because I allowed myself to be in this position. I never was belligerently drunk — I never blacked out. I was drunk, but I was not beyond the point of recollection,” she confessed. “On the way out he did kiss me — no passion, no nothing, on the way out. No tongue kiss, no making out. And I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ “

Thompson’s now-ex girlfriend Khloe Kardashian is not happy with Woods over the streamed interview taking to Twitter to post, “Why are you lying [Jordyn Woods] ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. [By the way], You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

Photo credit: Instagram/Jordyn Woods