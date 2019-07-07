‘Jessie’ Fans Send Condolences to Debby Ryan and Co-Stars After Cameron Boyce’s Death

The death of Cameron Boyce, star of several Disney Channel programs and the Grown Ups movie franchise alongside Adam Sandler, left many shocked on Sunday morning. ABC News confirmed the death of the Disney Channel star with a statement from a family spokesperson.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron. He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated,” the family statement said. “The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

While fans were quick to share their thoughts over the loss of Boyce, they also reached out to some of his co-stars from Jessie. This includes the show’s star Debby Ryan, leading to some troublesome developments on her front.

“Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Debby Ryan, Skai Jackson, Peyton List, Karan Brar and Kevin Chamberlin, really gonna wake up tomorrow to the news of Boyce’s death…Just let that sink in….” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Some Jessie co-stars have already spoken out about the loss of Boyce, including his former TV sister Skai Jackson.

“Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs,” Jackson wrote on Instagram. “I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had.”

The voice many fans seem to be waiting to hear from, though, is Ryan. Fans have caused some controversy by flooding her social media with calls to speak out about her co-star’s death. This led to her shutting down the comments on her Instagram posts while fans continue to clamor for her to speak out.

It reached a point where some fans had to step up to defend Ryan from other fans.

“Debby turned her Instagram comments off. GOOD. Give the woman space and let her acknowledge Cameron’s death when she’s ready. DON’T ATTACK HER ABOUT IT,” one user wrote.

“STOP TAGGING DEBBY RYAN TELLING HER CAMERON BOYCE DIED. begging her to speak on a topic that she hasn’t even been given the time to process is so sickening, Cameron & her knew each other for years, she watched him grown up,” another fan pleaded. “SHE HAD TO DISABLE HER COMMENTS ON IG. LET HER GRIEVE.”

It also led to the troubling rumor that Ryan had a heart attack after finding out the news. Many fans have run with this information despite no confirmation or reporting on the issue.