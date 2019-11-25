Jessica Biel Called Marriage to Justin Timberlake Her ‘Biggest Priority’ Before Alisha Wainwright Sighting

After being spotted holding hands with actress, Alisha Wainwright, Justin Timberlake‘s marriage to Jessica Biel has taken center stage. The two’s pre-nup has been dug up and in it, a heavily-worded clause about infidelity was discovered which could cause problems for Timberlake if the rumors between he his and his fellow Palmer co-star turn out to be true.

Along with that, the couple’s relationship over the years has had all parts of it picked apart as people are trying to put “two and two” together. It was a little more than a year ago when Biel told Entertainment Tonight that her marriage to the former NSYNC member was her “biggest priority.” She also added that the two’s busy schedules do make it hard at times, but the two have always found a way to make it work.

“But, honestly, I just really feel like you have to work hard [at it],” Biel said. “That doesn’t change if you work at home or in an office or you’re on a tour, it doesn’t change, the work doesn’t change. The being devoted to the relationship is our biggest priority.”

Biel, who has spent the past two years a part of The Sinner anthology crime drama on USA Network, said it “is fun” to be on the road so often and that it’s been beneficial for the couple’s four-year-old son.

“It is fun to be on the road…you feel kind of like a wild group of gypsies and you’re all in it together and you’re seeing so many new places,” she gushed. “I think it’s amazing for our son because he’s hearing new languages…we’re talking about different countries, the names of different countries, what he likes, what he’s seen…he would never have these experiences if we weren’t able to get out there and go for it.”

Timberlake and Wainwright were seen after a day of filming their upcoming movie, Palmer, in New Orleans. Timberlake or Biel have yet to have any comment on the situation.

A rep for Wainwright told Entertainment Tonight that, “there is no validity to the speculation.“

Palmer does not have a release date yet. Timberlake is set to play the leading part of Eddie Palmer while Wainwright will take on the role of Maggie Hayes. Charles B. Wessler, who previously worked on Green Book, will produce the film. Fisher Stevens will be the director after previously winning an Oscar in 2009 for his work on the documentary, The Cove.

Photo credit: Dan MacMedan/Getty Images