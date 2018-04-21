Jenny Mollen Receives Outpouring of Support After Posting Concerning Topless Photo

Actress Jenny Mollen has received an outpouring of support from women after posting a scary topless photo six months after the birth of her second son, Lazlo.

On April 18, the 38-year-old Mollen posted a shocking selfie, showing her thin frame. She told fans it was not anorexia, but a “thyroid issue.” At first, she thought she was fine, but on April 13, she saw “a bulge in my neck,” which inspired her to see a doctor. Her doctor said she might have Graves’ disease.

“I’m STILL waiting on blood work but my doc thinks it’s Graves,” Mollen wrote. “If you just had a baby and have lost an inordinate amount of weight, feel like you are on cocaine, are suddenly heat intolerant, can’t stop losing hair, and think your husband is being a d— it might just be your thyroid!! Get checked ASAP #thyroid #6monthspostpartum.”

The Daily Mail notes Mollen also posted a video showing her protruding ribs on her Instagram Story.

Mollen’s fans wished her the best and others shared personal stories of experiencing rapid post-partum weight loss. Others thanked her for bringing attention to Graves’ disease.

“Thanks for talking about Graves! I was diagnosed last year at 20, I never have been pregnant,” one fan wrote. “I lost 30 pounds in about 2 months and had many symptoms you had. Sending you love with your journey.”

“Mad respect for using your fame to educate people. Hope you resolve this issue and feel better ASAP,” another wrote.

“I am dealing with the same battle,” one mother wrote. “It is an awful disease and it is unfortunate that Dr do not test thyroid function at all 6 month postpartum visits. It took me two year and awful symptoms before I began treatment. Best of luck!”

Mollen is married to Orange is the New Black actor Jason Biggs. The couple have two children, 4-year-old Sid and 6-month-old Lazlo. On Friday, she shared a photo of herself looking much better while in Paris.

Mollen first responded to concerns about her rapid weight loss on April 13, when she posted a photo of herself standing on a New York sidewalk.

“This morning I woke up w a giant bulge in my neck the size of a golf ball. I had blood work and an ultrasound and will be waiting for the results over the weekend,” she wrote on April 13. “Though I am not certain, I have good reason to believe it is some sort of hyperthyroidism. Apparently this is common in women AFTER PREGNANCY.”

According to the American Thyroid Association, Graves’ disease is the most common cause of hyperthyroidism in the U.S. It is an autoimmune disease that leads to overactivity in the thyroid gland. Some of the symptoms include weight loss, racing heartbeat, difficulty sleeping, heat intolerance, hand tremors and neuropsychiatric symptoms. Patients with Graves’ disease can also lead to inflammation of the eye, and rarely, a skin disease.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Jenny Mollen